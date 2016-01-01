Show the world your platform is GDPR Compliant.

License

The GDPR badges published on this page are and will remain FREE.

If you spot an entity selling the GDPR badges on this page in exchange for money or services, please report immediately at support@polydone.com

We appreciate a link from the badge back to our GDPR page (https://www.polydone.com/gdpr).

Can I modify the badges?

You are not authorized to modify the badges. If you'd like to create badges of your own, use your own art.

Can I redistribute these badges?

No. If you'd like to share these badges with the world, please point to the original source (this page).

Who's behind these GDPR Compliance badges?

GDPR Compliance badges were designed by Polydone Limited, more about us at www.polydone.com

Polydone is a projects and resources management platform that focuses on the automation of mundane and repetitive tasks. With the new policies set by the GDPR, many tasks at your company become routine and with Polydone you can optimise your time by creating templates for such processes and reuse them when necessary.

Where can I use the GDPR badges?

You're free to display any of these badge on your website, web app, mobile app or other platform that is GDPR Compliant. Typically a badge is added in the footer of all pages, such as on this website (scroll to the bottom).

Liability

We (Polydone Limited) are not responsible for your being GDPR Compliant or not, we simply provide these badges that you can add to your product if you're GDPR Compliant.

How can I improve my GDPR Compliance?

To learn more about how Polydone can help you become and stay GDPR compliant, please get in touch.